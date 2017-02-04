A Weighty Matter: Removing Those Bonus Pounds

If you'd like to lose weight, you're not alone. Almost everyone feels that they could stand to lose a couple pounds, but for some reason, most people don't do it! Many people feel that weight loss is intimidating, or aren't sure how to go about it. If this is you, read on to shed your inhibitions and start shedding pounds!

A great way to lose weight is to prepare your meals the night before. When you prepare your meals the night before, you won't have to rush to get to work or wherever you're going and you'll always guarantee yourself to have something healthy to eat when you're hungry.

A great way to help you lose weight is to invest in a heart rate monitor. Getting your heart rate in the right zone is an important way of getting the most out of the cardio that you do. By using a heart rate monitor, you'll know exactly how you're doing.

A great way to help you lose weight is to invest in a video game system that promotes fitness such as the Nintendo Wii. If you have some friends over and play on the Wii Fit, you'll have a blast and you'll burn quite a few calories.

One great way to lose weight if you are at work is to take the stairs instead of the elevator. It's a simple tip, but it really works. It you work on the 10th floor and it takes about 30 second to go up a flight of stairs, it will take you only 5 minutes to get to your destination. The wait and travel time for an elevator will probably close to that, if not longer.

When trying to accomplish your weight loss goals, keep in mind that variety is the key. If you grow tired of eating the same kind of foods, you are more likely to cheat. Therefore, if you are tired of the same salad, do simple things such as adding a splash of lemon to add flavor. This adds variety that is not bad for you.

Juice: who doesn't like it? It's the sugary, delicious sweet part of the fruit. However, people interested in losing weight might want to cut out the juice. Although derived from natural fruits, most juices have no fiber and little to offer nutritionally in the way of vitamins, with the exception of the high levels of vitamin C found in orange juice. Tomato and V-8 juice fare somewhat better, and are very low-calorie to boot, but both are loaded with salt. So if you want to lose weight, either skip your morning juice in favor of morning tea or coffee, or choose one of the reduced-calorie "healthy choices" juices now on the market. You'll still get that sweet-tart taste without all the calories.

A great way to help you lose weight is to avoid all foods that contain high fructose corn syrup. A lot of candy contains high fructose corn syrup, and so do things like maple syrup and cookies. Always look over nutrition labels to be aware of what you're eating.

Remember that scales do lie"well, they're misleading" when you're on a diet. If you're also exercising and are putting on muscle, this means you're also putting on weight, even if you are losing fat. So instead of standing on the scale, break the tape measure out of the dresser drawer.

The diets that work best are the diets that are balanced properly, and that means you need to eat the right amount of calories and perform the right amount of exercise. You should never have to starve yourself or pedal away on the exercise bike until you get dizzy. A moderate diet and an active lifestyle can shed those pounds.

One of the innovative measures that you can take with your meals is to eliminate the pasta from your lunch or dinner. Create a wonderful concoction of meatballs with light sauce, which will reduce the amount of carbs and calories that you put into your system when you sit down to eat.

Watch what you drink when you want to lose weight. Water should always be your number once choice. Even fruit juice and health drinks can contain large amounts of sugar and empty calories. Diet sodas are sugar free, but can cause some individuals to crave sweets and put on additional pounds.

Keep in mind you did not gain all of the unwanted weight in a day, and you cannot expect to lose it quickly either. It is important to establish realistic expectations for your weight loss, and just stick to you plan day by day. As time passes and the weight comes off you will begin to look and feel fabulous.

Another tip to help you lose those unwanted pounds, is to increase your level of exercise. Depending on your health and medical condition, you may want to start out with a leisurely walk and build up from there. Small changes, such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator, can make a difference in the amount of calories you burn each day. In order to lose weight you must burn more calories than you take in, so by increasing your exercise level, you will be able to lose weight faster.

Ask your family and friends for their favorite healthy recipes to increase your yummy meal repertoire. Eating healthy can seem repetitive if you only know of a few ways to make your food edible, but getting input from people who have actually tried out the recipes will help you find new foods which are enjoyable to eat.

You were always told that chocolate was fattening and caused pimples, right? Well, that isn't altogether true. Half the fat in chocolate is good monounsaturated fat, but dark chocolate also contains high levels of antioxidants, which protect the heart and lower blood pressure. Who wouldn't love that!

If you're pregnant, make sure you're not on any kind of weight loss diet. You don't want to lose weight during this critical time. If you're dieting and trying to lose weight you're not only depriving yourself of nutrients, but you're depriving the baby of nutrients. Don't forget that you're eating for two (or three!) when you're pregnant.

Breakfast is one of the most integral meals that you can consume, as it will help to reduce the cravings that you have during the day and inject energy into your body. Eat a hearty meal when you wake up and complement this with a light lunch, for maximum weight loss.

As previously stated, people differ with what works for their weight loss plans. One needs to find what is most effective for them personally, get into the right frame of mind, stay committed and continue to live a healthier life.